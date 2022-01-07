2022 will mark the return of Dragon Ball Super to the movies with his new tape called Super hero. This was announced a few months ago and we actually know very little about it. In addition to using a new style of animation and there will be a couple of new villains who look like superheroes, its plot is still a question mark.

Over time we have received more information about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as well as rumors of some beloved characters that could make a comeback. Furthermore, we now know that the Red patrol will have a quite important role in this new adventure of Goku and his friends.

The Red Patrol will return to misdeeds in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

There are still a few months until Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theaters, its premiere is scheduled for April 22. However, that is not to say that we will not have new information about her until then. In fact we already saw in one of his advances more recent than Gohan it will release all its power again.

Now the plans that the Red patrol will have for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero after Goku faced them so many years ago. In the movie we will meet their new leader, known as Magenta. He has rebuilt this organization, only with a new front.

In the eyes of the general public, Magenta is the leader of a company known as Pharmaceutical Network, which could put her in the good eye of the people. However, behind is the same Red patrol of always, who have created a pair of androids to return to their former glories. These are the pair of superheroes that we have seen in different promotional materials of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

In addition to this pair of androids, the Z Warriors will have to face the Dr. Hedo, a chubby little character who seems obsessed with superheroes. Perhaps that is why the new tape of Dragon ball super has the name of Super hero. We will have to wait until its premiere to find out how threatening the new Red Patrol and its allies will be. Do you think they will be the great army of yesteryear?

For more about anime, we recommend:

[Fuente]