In the world of video games, one of the most valuable objects that can be found are the devkits, a piece of hardware that is made available to companies in the industry so that they can learn how the different consoles work and develop their titles based on this. Some of them are very rare to find, but sometimes there are people who put them up for sale on sites like E-bay, something that is forbidden, so they are always looking for ways to use tricks and find new owners.

It has recently been reported that one of these PS5 devkits was sold for around $6,000 or a little more, an action that had to be hidden with a somewhat strange name, as they passed the device off as a pizza oven, with a photo in which ingredients can be seen on the back and a triangular piece of the Italian food in the middle. Obviously, the most astute found the trick, and one of them took this device to the comfort of his home for some unknown use.

You can see it here:

Here is a more concrete description of these pieces of hardware:

A console devkit is a set of specialized tools and hardware provided by console manufacturers to video game developers. These kits are designed to facilitate the creation, testing, and optimization of games for a specific console prior to commercial release. Devkits typically include a modified version of the console that allows developers to access advanced features not available on consumer consoles. This can include debugging options, increased memory, and error logging capabilities. They come with specialized software, such as integrated development environments (IDEs), code libraries, debugging tools, and simulators. This software helps developers write, test, and optimize their game code.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time this has happened, as there are more than PS4 and PS5 that can be purchased online.

Via: Tom’s Hardware

Author’s note: It’s definitely a good way to mask the kits, and it would be interesting to get one if it weren’t for the fact that they cost the same as a dealership car.