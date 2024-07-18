General Alaudinov apologized for a Chechen who drove a car onto the beach in Mariupol

In Mariupol, a native of Chechnya drove his family in an SUV onto the beach, which provoked a conflict with vacationers. In response to their requests to drive the car away from the vacation spot, the man began throwing punches at people and knocked the phone out of the hands of a girl who was filming the incident.

The incident forced the commander of the special forces unit “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov to apologize for the man. At the same time, he called for not paying attention to the nationality.

Driver refuses to leave beach after beachgoers plead

The video of the incident was published channel “Mash in Donbass”. The footage shows a white Lexus parked on the sand near the water, and a woman in a hijab and a man arguing with local residents.

The author of the video and other vacationers call on the Chechen family to drive away their car and park it “like all other people,” explaining that there are children vacationing on the beach. “Just leave here,” says one of the vacationing women, calling on the participants in the conflict not to swear. “Now they’re going to cut us all up here. We have a new owner of the city,” exclaims another.

After this, the car owner knocked the phone out of the hands of the woman filming everything that was happening, and then declared that he was not going anywhere. “What’s bothering you? Am I bothering you?” the Chechen asks her, to which the cameraman, secretly filming the dialogue, replies that it does not bother her personally. “So why did you start pestering me with your camera?” the man asks.

It is not specified how the conflict ended. There were no casualties reported. It is only added that eyewitnesses recognized the man as the founder of the construction company “Vokstroy” from Grozny. The car is registered to his mother.

Akhmat commander promises Chechen “harsh conclusions”

The commander of the special forces unit “Akhmat”, Major General Apti Alaudinov, responded to the incident. He condemned the driver’s actions and believed that if he “had participated in the liberation of Donbass settlements from the Nazis and if he had seen his comrades dying nearby, he would not have done such a thing.”

As the commander of the international special forces “Akhmat”, I express my sincere apologies to all who were offended and suffered inconvenience. Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces detachment “Akhmat”, Major General

Recalling that “among representatives of any nationality there are both good and bad people,” he called for not judging population groups or nations by the unworthy behavior of individuals. He also promised that the behavior of a Chechen “will definitely receive a proper assessment and harsh conclusions will be made.”

Apti Alaudinov Photo: Igor Ivanko / Kommersant

“At the same time, I ask you not to resort to incorrect generalizations based on national characteristics and not to divide us from within. This is exactly what our enemy is waiting for,” Alaudinov concluded.