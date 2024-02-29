Mexico City. Ricardo 'Tuca' Ferretti was at the debate table program, 'Spicy Soccer', of the sports network ESPNwhere this Thursday the comments of his colleagues made him angry.

And it is that he Brazilian former manager disagreed with the statements of the former Club América player, Gonzalo Farfanwho said that André Jardinecoach of the Eagles“you must realize the team you are on.”

'Tuca' reminded him that André Jardine is located in the technical direction of the champion of the Mexican Leaguewhom he has deployed since last season to be in a good position in the general table of the Closing 2024; fourth with 18 points after nine games.

Ricardo Ferretti defended André Jardine when suddenly Alvaro Morales intervened in the comments of the 'Tuca' by ensuring that America club defended correctly to beat Cruz Azul in the Young Classic.

André Jardine on the Club América bench

jam media

Nevertheless, Alvaro Morales Dionisio Estrada was not convinced that the feathered ones were talking about the talk, and he also did not agree that the Águilas defended themselves against Cruz Azul to hold on to the minimum advantage. While Mauricio Ymay mentioned that “Club América retreated several meters”, which did not convince 'Tuca' Ferretti.

América began to play defensively from the 53rd minute, they even asked Dionisio Estrada if I agreed with that America club will play defense most of the second half.

The panelist, forcefully, said: “No”, while Mauricio Ymay mentioned that the team André Jardine “He retreated several meters,” which did not convince the 'Tuca' Ferretti.

Erik Lira fights against Kevin Álvarez

jam media

“I respect your opinion, of course, America defended adequately,” Ricardo Ferretti recalled before listening to Mauricio Ymay say “the America club With that posture he had to score three more goals.”

Then, 'Tuca' Feretti responded with greater force: «If I had put it in then what would they be saying: “You are a genius André (Jardine)you are a genius and coming back defending well, you are a genius” but how did you win only from one to zero, now they are fucking you!

