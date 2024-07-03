The singer and his girlfriend are not sailing in good waters; according to the gossip magazines there is a storm in the air

It won’t be a great summer for the couple: there is, in fact, a storm brewing between the singer and his girlfriend, according to what the gossip press reports. Eros Ramazzotti and Dalila Gelsomino are said to be in crisisThe two are now said to be at loggerheads and it is not known whether the reasons for the argument can be overcome or whether the end will soon come for them.

This new couple, born not too long ago, has always wanted to live their love away from the spotlight. He is one of the most loved and known singers of our country (he is also known abroad), while she is not part of the entertainment world.

She has always been very reserved and we know little about their relationship. We know, for example, that the two have been together since the singer left Marica Pellegrinelli, with whom he had two children, Raffaella Maria and Gabrio (after the birth of Aurora born from the relationship with Michelle Hunziker).

Eros Ramazzotti and Dalila Gelsomino They have been together for some time now: they came out in the open for her birthday about a year and a half ago. Followers and gossip magazines were surprised by the published photos and the singer’s dedication.

In April there was also talk of a alleged pregnancy of the woman, but it was a completely unfounded rumor. Now, however, those same gossip magazines are hypothesizing a truly profound crisis between the two.

Are Eros Ramazzotti and Dalila Gelsomino really already going through a crisis?

According to the magazine ‘Chi’ on newsstands these days, the singer and his partner would have tried everything to recover their relationship, but it would have been useless. Apparently they don’t even follow each other on social media anymore.

The magazine speaks of a storm in the air: “Despite attempts to mend fences, there is a deep crisis between the two (who no longer follow each other on social media) that has been going on for some time”. What would be the reasons there is no information about this crisis.