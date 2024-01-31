Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Budanov predicted a new offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spring

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that the Ukrainian military will begin an attack on Russian fortified areas in the spring.

We make a move, the enemy makes a move. Now it's their turn. They'll finish and then it'll be our turn Kirill Budanov Head of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

Earlier, Budanov admitted that the Russian Armed Forces are achieving success on the front line, in particular, near Avdeevka. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate noted that since November last year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have gone on the defensive. At the same time, he previously argued that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is not a disaster and Kyiv will be able to contain Russian forces.

In Kyiv they note that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not capable of an offensive and predict the collapse of the front

Retired Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleg Starikov said that the Russian military will prepare a new large-scale offensive in several directions and could collapse the Ukrainian front.

The officer emphasized that the situation with the Ukrainian Armed Forces is getting worse and worse in terms of the amount of ammunition and the age of the soldiers. He expressed the view that Russia would repeat the Brusilov breakthrough strategy of World War I, attacking in several places at once to stretch Ukrainian reserves and achieve a tactical breakthrough, after which it would completely collapse the front. At the same time, according to the colonel, the republic’s leadership is not aware of this threat.

Neither the Western authorities, nor our authorities, they think that the laws of war are not implemented, but their wishes are fulfilled Oleg Starikov retired SBU Colonel

Retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Krivonos is confident that Ukraine does not have the resources for a new offensive. He pointed out the erroneous policy of the authorities regarding the mobilization and operation of enterprises to meet the needs of the military.

As for whether we should go on the defensive or not. Do we have the resources and reserves to attack? Of course, we can attack tomorrow! How? Don't make people laugh Sergey Krivonos retired general of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The officer noted that for new offensive actions it was necessary to initially fulfill the provision of the law on mobilization, which provides for the transition of the economy and government bodies to a special mode of operation.

At the same time, according to him, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians hide behind armor and do not go to the front, while in Kyiv they remain inactive and say that mobilization is a whim of the military.

Earlier, the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Ermak, again reproached the West for insufficient arms supplies and called the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces quite successful, taking into account the opportunities provided.

In this way, the politician answered the question of what caused the failure of offensive actions, which had huge expectations that were not confirmed on the battlefield.

The Czech general predicted a difficult spring for Ukraine

Former head of the Czech General Staff Jiří Šedivý predicted a difficult spring for Ukraine. He noted that the whole of 2024 will turn out to be difficult, Russian troops will launch a major offensive at the optimal moment for themselves, and in the meantime they are preparing battlefields, striking at military-industrial complex facilities in order to deprive the enemy of the opportunity to produce ammunition and repair equipment.

The retired general also pointed out the problems in the republic that mass mobilization would bring. Inexperienced conscripts will face experienced soldiers, he said. The advantage of the Russian military in training will bring big problems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the event of a Moscow offensive, the officer added.

Recently, the Ukrainians have begun to build a defense, but the process is slow and late. In my opinion, spring will be very difficult for Ukraine Jiří Šedivy ex-chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic

At the same time, some Western officials expect a new offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces no earlier than in two years. As CNN previously noted, the attention of Kyiv and Washington is currently focused on 2025; until then, Ukraine plans to strengthen its defense industrial base and restore its strength.

Amid a failed summer counteroffensive, the US is preparing a defense plan for Ukraine

According to The Washington Post, amid the unsuccessful summer counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the United States is preparing a new defense strategy for Ukraine, in which the emphasis will be on helping to repel new possible attacks, rather than on trying to take control of the territory.

Still reeling from last year's failed counteroffensive in Ukraine, the Biden administration is developing a new strategy that will de-emphasize retaking territory and instead focus on helping Ukraine fend off new Russian offenses while moving toward the long-term goal of bolstering its military power and economy. The Washington Post

As the source of the publication stated, it will be difficult for Kyiv to try to launch a new major offensive on all fronts, similar to the summer one. Another interlocutor clarified that the plan is to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to maintain positions on the front line, as well as send the country along a different trajectory to strengthen it by the end of 2024.

On January 19, the Financial Times newspaper wrote about a similar situation. According to her information, due to the unsuccessful summer counter-offensive and uncertainty about Western assistance, Kyiv decided to change tactics to “active defense” until 2025.

Then the former head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrei Zagorodnyuk, warned that this decision would be fatal for the country; the authorities would make a “mistake of historical proportions,” essentially transferring the strategic initiative to the Russian military.