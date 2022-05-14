His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the State by the consensus of the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation is a consensus on the vision and skill of a historical leader and an affirmation of the uniqueness of the leadership model presented by His Highness, and an extension of the blessed path started by the late father His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and continued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In his speech, His Highness said: “We pledge allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and we pledge to listen and obey.” Regional and global.

His Highness added that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State is the beginning of a new historical era of achievements and historical positions and the construction of the future, and a continuation of Zayed’s approach and upholding the values ​​of unity and union. We renew our loyalty to our dear country under his wise leadership.



