His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, asking God Almighty to return this occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness.

His Highness also congratulated, on this honorable occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, the Rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes, the Deputy Rulers and the people of the Emirates. Peace, goodness, right and blessings be upon the whole world.