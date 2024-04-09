His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, on the occasion of the happy Eid Al Fitr, calling on God Almighty to return this occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan also congratulated, on this honorable occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Office, Their Highnesses Sheikhs, Members of the Supreme Federal Council, Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, the people of the Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the country, asking God Almighty to return this occasion to everyone with goodness, right and blessings.