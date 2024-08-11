His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, said that the wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates is making every effort and providing the capabilities to benefit from the energy of youth and direct it towards construction and development..

On the occasion of the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year, His Highness stressed that youth are the hope and future of the nation, and they must arm themselves with knowledge and science and exert more effort and giving to achieve their hopes and ambitions that are in line with the aspirations of their families and countries, pointing out that societies develop and flourish with the energy of youth, and their strength is measured by the strength of their youth, their belonging, loyalty, adherence to their values ​​and identity, and their awareness of the humanitarian meanings on which they are based..

His Highness said that the United Arab Emirates is moving forward with a confident plan towards the future, placing investment in youth at the top of its priorities, and has become a beacon and a destination for living, working, and adopting talents, and supporting the ambitions of creative and distinguished people in a way that benefits its society, the region and the world. His Highness stressed that investing in people and empowering youth is a well-established approach and a renewed model adopted by the wise leadership in all fields and sectors. Under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Arab Youth Center continues its efforts to empower Arab youth by developing purposeful initiatives and cooperating with Arab governments and bodies to raise a generation of young Arab leaders capable of building a better future for the Arab world..

The center works through its strategic partnerships and alliances with various parties to enhance joint work in the Arab youth sector under the sponsorship and support of the League of Arab States, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and a number of international labor organizations, in addition to the distinguished contributions of private sector companies..

From its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Centre implements several regional programmes to build the capacities of youth and invest in their energies to create effective and influential youth communities in various fields of development work through acquiring skills and exploring opportunities in the field of media and purposeful content creation, in the field of diplomacy and international representation, technology, climate change and sustainability, and recently in the charitable and public benefit sector..