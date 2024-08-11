The UAE celebrates the “International Youth Day” which falls on August 12 of each year. This year, the theme addresses the digital empowerment of youth and its implications for achieving at least 70% of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, with the possibility of reducing the cost of achieving them by up to $55 trillion.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, said that the wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates is making every effort and providing the capabilities to benefit from the energy of youth and direct it towards construction and development.

On the occasion of the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year, His Highness stressed that youth are the hope and future of the nation, and they must arm themselves with knowledge and science and exert more effort and giving to achieve their hopes and ambitions that are in line with the aspirations of their families and countries, pointing out that societies develop and flourish with the energy of youth, and their strength is measured by the strength of their youth, their belonging, loyalty, adherence to their values ​​and identity, and their awareness of the humanitarian meanings on which they are based.

His Highness said that the United Arab Emirates is moving forward with a confident plan towards the future, placing investment in youth at the top of its priorities, and has become a beacon and a destination for living, working, and adopting talents, and supporting the ambitions of creative and distinguished people in a way that benefits its society, the region and the world. His Highness stressed that investing in people and empowering youth is a well-established approach and a renewed model adopted by the wise leadership in all fields and sectors. Under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Arab Youth Center continues its efforts to empower Arab youth by developing purposeful initiatives and cooperating with Arab governments and bodies to raise a generation of young Arab leaders capable of building a better future for the Arab world.

The Center works through its strategic partnerships and alliances with various parties to enhance joint work in the Arab youth sector, under the sponsorship and support of the League of Arab States, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and a number of international labor organizations, in addition to the distinguished contributions of private sector companies.

From its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Centre implements several regional programmes to build the capacities of youth and invest in their energies to create effective and influential youth communities in various fields of development work, through acquiring skills and exploring opportunities in the field of media and purposeful content creation, in the field of diplomatic work and international representation, technology, climate change and sustainability, and finally in the charitable work and public benefit sector.

This year’s occasion coincides with the adoption of the National Youth Agenda until 2031, which aims for Emirati youth to be the most prominent model locally and globally in thought, values, and effective contribution to economic and social development and national responsibility; by empowering and supporting the young generation and promising young talents; in line with the aspirations of the country’s leadership.

The agenda included ambitious targets and initiatives that include qualifying no less than 100 young Emiratis to represent the country in international organizations and forums related to national priorities, establishing strategic partnerships with international institutions specialized in the field of science and technology to empower and enhance the capabilities of youth, providing 100% suitable path opportunities for youth in the labor market, making the country one of the top 10 countries in the world where youth enjoy a high quality of life, consolidating the pride of Emirati youth in their identity and national belonging, and launching the National Youth Charter in this field.

The agenda included working to double the number of youth projects in promising and future sectors, and doubling the number of Emirati youth who have obtained academic and professional qualifications that are compatible with future skills and labor market needs, in addition to launching the honorary medal for elite youth.

Over the past years, the UAE has succeeded in activating youth participation and enhancing their leadership spirit through a set of steps, most notably the Cabinet’s approval in 2016 of the establishment of the Emirates Youth Council and the Federal Youth Authority, which coordinates with local youth councils to set an annual agenda for youth activities and events in the country.

The UAE launched the National Youth Strategy, which is based on five major transformations that young people go through during the age period from 15 to 35 years, to include the stages of education, work, adopting a healthy and safe lifestyle, starting a family, and ending with practicing citizenship and national work.

In 2019, the Cabinet issued a decision requiring the inclusion of members from the Emirati youth category in the boards of directors of government entities, institutions and companies, with no less than one member, and those under the age of 30 years.

In April 2022, the UAE launched the “National Youth Survey,” which aims to measure the level of social, political, economic, and cultural maturity of youth in the country, in addition to collecting data related to the youth category in various sectors of the country, and making it available to decision-makers, stakeholders, and researchers.

The year 2023 witnessed the launch of the “Global Initiative for Emirati Youth”, which is supervised and implemented by the “Federal Youth Foundation”, with the aim of enhancing the role of youth globally in introducing the UAE’s authentic values, culture, and civilized experience in tolerance, coexistence, human development, and youth empowerment, in addition to building bridges of human, cognitive, and scientific communication between the youth of the UAE and the world.

