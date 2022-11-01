Within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, aimed at empowering the early childhood sector and providing the best opportunities for development and prosperity for all children, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, launched the second cycle of the program The “Quality Mark for a Supportive Work Environment for Parents”, which allows institutions operating in the country within the semi-governmental, private and third sectors, the opportunity to obtain a quality mark, in appreciation of their commitment to supportive work culture and policies, starting from the stage of pregnancy until the age of eight years for the child.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE is moving steadily towards a more sustainable, growth and renaissance future in various fields of life, investing all available opportunities in early childhood care, and enabling parents to contribute to building conscious and responsible generations that achieve harmony with the priorities of our leadership.

His Highness stressed that the Quality Mark program for a supportive work environment for parents highlights the leadership’s great interest in achieving a balance between work, family and child care from the early stages, and is a societal tool with a major and vital role in providing a positive environment that supports children and families, and motivates institutions operating in the UAE within the semi-sectors. The government, the private sector, and the third sector, in line with the objectives of the early childhood development sector, and the comprehensive development of the UAE.

His Highness added that the program seeks to enhance a sense of patriotism and social responsibility in institutions, and to contribute to the consolidation of an innovative institutional culture that supports parents and is able to enable them to set a general framework for raising their children in accordance with the best practices related to child care, pointing out that the first version of the program and what it represented A fruitful experience, which prompted us to launch the program more broadly at the state level, to develop policies and frameworks that support parents, to ensure the strengthening of the role of parents in achieving comprehensive care for children, and helps institutions develop their businesses and increase productivity.

His Highness pointed out that the second version of the program will allow all state institutions within the targeted sectors to participate in the program, and will focus mainly on private education sector institutions, through the development of new standards, in line with the effective educational environment that the leadership seeks to establish at the state level. This will enhance the quality of the educational process for all children, especially in early childhood.

All institutions that adopt policies that support parents, can apply to participate in the program in its new version, based on the criteria of the first level of the “Quality Mark”), or the second level “Quality Mark +” designated for institutions that keep pace with or exceed the world’s leading practices according to the standards of the level Second. The quality mark is valid for two years, with a re-evaluation after one year.

The program comes this year to build on the successes of the first version that was applied at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and as the first volunteer program of its kind in the region, it was designed with joint cooperation and active contribution from a variety of leading national institutions in the UAE, and based on the proposals received from the participants In the previous version, the program in its new version is in line with the objectives of early childhood development on the one hand, and promotes economic growth and entrepreneurship on the other hand, and to provide an educational journey that allows institutions to glean more information about empowering their workforce, and to explore best global practices.

The program provides a set of standards that institutions can apply within their internal culture, in order to adopt them as a supportive work environment for parents, and give them one of the levels of the quality mark. An independent jury, to ensure objectivity and transparency in the review and evaluation of applications.

Theyab bin Mohammed:

■ «The UAE is moving steadily towards a more sustainable, growth and renaissance future in all areas of life».