His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Office for Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs, witnessed the announcement of the Al Watan Fund’s summer programs in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Fund’s Board of Directors.

In his speech during a press conference held yesterday to announce the summer programs organized by the Fund in schools and universities this year, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, praised the importance of being proud of our national identity. With the values ​​and principles it contains and the keenness it indicates to empower people… He appreciated His Highness Sheikh Dhiyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed’s support for the Al Watan Fund as it is an effective tool for empowering young people and enhancing their belonging to the homeland.

His Excellency said: “I am honored to express our great pride in the Al Watan Fund in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. While we very much welcome His Highness, we extend to him our great thanks and the utmost gratitude and appreciation. We thank His Highness for his strong support for the Al Watan Fund, and we are proud With his important directives, the Fund – with God’s help – will be an effective tool to confirm belonging and loyalty to the homeland, and to deepen the ability of its sons and daughters to deal intelligently and successfully with all issues and challenges. Now, I welcome all of you, representatives of the press and media, to this meeting, which In it, we announce the summer programs organized by Sandooq Al Watan, in schools and universities, for this year, as an embodiment of its established mission, to develop human values, societal and cultural qualities, in addition to the economic and practical characteristics that characterize the national identity, for the sons and daughters of the Emirates.

He added: “I thank you very much for your interest in following up on Sandooq Al Watan’s activities, all of which aim to contribute to supporting the policies and plans for comprehensive economic and social development in the country. We are motivated in this by a complete pride in the teachings of the true religion, a great concern for the status of the Arabic language in society, and a strong commitment to values ​​and principles.” Authentic humanity – We thank God very much that, in this pioneering country, we have a strong interest in the present and great optimism in the future. We also have an authentic people, conscious leadership, and a strong connection between the people and their leaders. We have an important role in achieving peace and prosperity in the region and the world – our country. Praise be to God, it is an excellent and distinguished global center for trade and investments, and it has become, thanks to God, the ideal, and perhaps the unique, model for tolerance, coexistence, human brotherhood, and the serious pursuit of developing good relations between nations and peoples.

values ​​and principles

His Excellency stressed: “All of these characteristics and qualities, in the path of our dear state, are clearly demonstrated in the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who always calls on us to celebrate the values ​​and principles that constitute the path of this country.” The precious homeland, which resides in our conscience and runs through our veins – we thank God very much that the wise leadership of His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, has laid the foundations of a strong and developed state that enjoys prosperity, security and stability and that opens up with intelligence and confidence to all the givens of the era.

His Excellency said: “On this occasion, I am honored to raise, on behalf of all the employees of the National Fund, to His Highness the President of the State, the highest meanings of reverence and pride, and the most sincere signs of respect and loyalty, in gratitude for his insightful vision for the present and future of the nation, and for his pioneering efforts in strengthening the state’s march and empowering its position.” Unique and pioneering, among the countries of the world – we, at Sandooq Al Watan, advance to His Highness, with a pledge and a promise… a pledge to always be loyal soldiers in the nation’s journey, and a promise to make every effort, in order to contribute to establishing a successful national environment, characterized by creativity and achievement. And it contributes to achieving all the goals the state seeks, in order to develop the nation and raise the status of the citizen. His Excellency added that the directives of His Highness the President, may God protect him, confirm to us that maintaining the UAE’s path, so that it is always vibrant with success and vitality, begins with With pride in our national identity, and the established and authentic values ​​and principles it contains, and also, what it indicates, in terms of complete concern for empowering humans and developing their capabilities for creativity, production, initiative, achievement and excellence in all fields, as well as the ability to achieve sustainable development and protect… The environment, and intelligent dealing with all variables and developments.”

National identity

He explained that the National Fund, within the framework of these wise directives, is now committed in all its programs and activities to making strengthening the sense of national identity, in this comprehensive manner, the focus and basis of work at all levels, noting that the Fund has adopted, for this purpose, a new slogan, under which all programs and activities are organized – this slogan is “A strong and sustainable national identity, the pillars of which are: empowerment, productivity, and responsibility.”

His Excellency said: “We will now distribute a document explaining to you the dimensions of this slogan, which will, God willing, be a broad and extended umbrella, within which all the Fund’s activities and programs will be organized. The summer programs for school and university students that we are talking about reflect what this slogan represents. Celebrating the human being, in this dear country, and working to deepen his awareness of the pulse of the nation, and affirm his abilities to create and achieve, which confirm in him his belonging and loyalty to this nation, to its land, water, and sky, to its history, language, heritage, civilization, and symbols, to its progress and achievements, and even also, to its people. And its leaders, as well as what this slogan represents, is a serious effort to develop the human ability to be productive, bear responsibility, and mastery of work, as well as the keenness to support the status of science, technology, and discoveries, in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, in all parts of the country.”

Summer programs

His Excellency added: “The summer programs for school and university students that we are announcing embody all these goals and aspirations. You may remember that the National Fund had started implementing some of these programs for school students last year, and two programs in particular were launched: “My Role Model” and “My Idea”. “My Role Model” focuses on strengthening the elements of national identity among participating students, while “My Idea” focuses on developing the ability to be creative, innovative and take initiative in all areas of humanitarian activity in the country. We thank God very much that the first experience of these two programs last year was completely successful, and the turnout for them was very large. We also thank God that this year’s programs will witness a remarkable development in content and implementation methods, and they are also receiving great interest from students – so far, we have approximately fifteen thousand students who have registered in these programs.”

Quran language

He explained that in light of the wide demand for the Fund’s programs, and based on the interests of students and parents, this year, a third program will be added for school students, which is the “Language of the Qur’an” program, which is concerned with the Arabic language as an essential part of the national identity and works to develop reading and conversation skills. And writing in it, within the framework of pride in the lofty principles and values ​​of our true religion, indicates a great demand to join this program, which will grow and increase in importance, in the future.”

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stressed that these three programs in the state’s schools are being implemented in a way that achieves all goals and objectives, through appropriate plans for implementation and full cooperation with the 18 schools participating in them, in addition to the active participation of all community activities, including There is great societal awareness of the importance of these programs and greater pride in the state, its leaders and all its sons and daughters.

He said: “We look forward to these programs increasing and expanding in the coming years, in light of the results of practical application and the needs of students and schools.” He explained that Sandooq Al Watan will work with the participating schools to encourage students studying in these programs to form school clubs through which they can carry out projects. Serving the environment and society during the academic year will be an area in which students celebrate their identity, values, and principles, and demonstrate their strong commitment to good morals and decent behavior, both in the present and in the future. This is about school students. As for university students, Sandooq Al Watan will start this year for the first time. In launching the “Knights of Values” program, which consists of a three-week study program on human values ​​that shape the UAE’s journey, and its role in rationalizing the student’s personal and professional behavior, followed by these students’ participation in national identity clubs in their universities and colleges, through which they By organizing activities to serve the environment and society during the academic year, they also have the opportunity to participate in important projects for public service during the summer and school holidays. This program will begin this year, as an experiment, at the Higher Colleges of Technology, New York University, and Muhammad University. Bin Zayed for Humanities and the Institute of Applied Technology.

Productivity and responsibility

His Excellency noted that the Al Watan Fund presented detailed data on these programs, indicating that a website had been launched that included all the information in this regard. He expressed his hope that the impact of these summer programs would extend to the student’s life throughout the entire academic year and that they would be an important embodiment of the Fund’s slogan. A nation that is keen to affirm the principles of empowerment, productivity, and responsibility in national identity, and to contribute to developing the capabilities of the sons and daughters of the nation to achieve a better life, for themselves, for their society, and for the world around them.

Aldar schools

His Excellency said at the conclusion of his speech: “I extend my thanks and appreciation to Aldar Schools, which started these programs with us last year, and their strong commitment and clear determination had the greatest impact in achieving their success and confirming the promising future that awaits them. I also thank all schools and universities, and indeed all The community institutions that participate with us in implementing these programs. I also welcome the participating students and am very proud of the support of parents and guardians for them. I also extend my thanks to the press and media, and I hope that the relationship between Sandooq Al Watan and media representatives will always be in a way that achieves effective media coverage of its programs and activities and in At the same time, play your important role in serving society and humanity in this dear country… praying to God Almighty to guide us all to everything that benefits our dear country, so that it will always remain a country of goodness and development, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state, may God protect him.