Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Arab Youth Center, emphasized the role of youth in shaping the future and leading development paths. This came during his visit to the Arab Youth Center in Abu Dhabi and his meeting with the members of the center, where he approved the center’s plan for 2023 and the strategy for the next five years aimed at empowering Arab youth in their countries. During the meeting, the plan of the Arab Youth Center for the next year was reviewed in the presence of Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, members of the Center’s team, and a group of graduates and members of its various programs, including the development of youth empowerment initiatives with skills and tools that enhance their capabilities. Competitiveness and their leadership potential in the areas of technology, scientific research skills, climate action, media, diplomacy, international representation, and digital and creative content production.

His Highness toured the center’s facilities, was briefed on the most prominent achievements of the year 2022 and the progress of work on current projects, programs and initiatives, met with a number of project managers, and listened to team members about the programs and initiatives organized by the center during the United Nations Climate Conference “COP 27” in Sharm. The sheikh in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the youth’s preparations to intensify climate action in preparation for the upcoming global climate summit “COP 28” on the soil of the United Arab Emirates.

Empowering Arab youth

His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the Arab Youth Center’s continued commitment to empowering Arab youth to be an engine of development in their society and an active contributor to the process of human progress, based on their capabilities and skills, and by taking advantage of the supportive environment to transform their creative ideas into a tangible reality. His Highness said: “Young people today are in an advanced position to benefit from technological development, digital transformation and scientific research applications to lead development paths in their societies and build the future they aspire to with the support of their leaders, countries and societies, and motivated by their ambitions that do not know the impossible and their determination that has no limits.”

His Highness indicated that the plan of the Arab Youth Center for the year 2023 will focus on strengthening identity and the Arabic language, building personality, consolidating positive citizenship values, building capabilities and skills, leading to the development of the youth work sector in the Arab region.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Arab Youth Center team, which is keen to share the model of youth empowerment in the UAE with everyone, and to continuously contribute to the development of Arab youth capabilities, which reflects positively on the progress and prosperity of societies in the Arab world.

His Highness was briefed on the outputs of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program, the training program for the Arab Youth Podcast, the Technical Fellowship Program for Arab Youth, the audiobooks and blogs initiatives, the efforts of members of the Youth Envoys for Development Program in various Arab countries, and the impact, plans and programs of the Arab Youth Councils for Climate Change and Scientific Research, in addition to the outcomes of the meeting. Arab League for Young Leaders, in partnership with the World Government Summit, and preparations for the second edition next February.

His Highness directed the adoption of the new strategy of the Arab Youth Center for the next five years to focus on four main pillars related to building capacities and focusing on skills, promoting positive citizenship, strengthening the connection to the Arabic language and identity, and developing the youth work sector in the Arab region. Provided that the center works within the framework of capacity building and skills to provide opportunities for personal development, capacity building and skills refinement through training programmes, specialized forums, events, initiatives and joint projects. And that the axis of promoting positive citizenship should focus on consolidating the sense of active citizenship among Arab youth in their societies and raising awareness of their responsibilities towards their future and their countries. His Highness stressed the importance of strengthening the connection with the Arabic language and identity, celebrating the creators in the Arab world, supporting the youth research movement, and developing knowledge products through which youth enhance Arab culture and consolidate its status and contributions regionally and internationally.

His Highness urged the Center’s team and members of its programs to continue developing the Arab youth work sector and work with partners in the League of Arab States and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf to support their efforts to invest in youth energies and share the Emirati model in empowering and involving youth, in addition to building the capabilities of workers at the local levels in youth sectors. Through technical support and knowledge sharing.

Listen to young people

The strategy of the Arab Youth Center will support basic enablers based on data and studies based on the principle of listening to young people and involving them in designing initiatives, providing solutions and sharing results with all those concerned with empowering Arab youth in the public and private sectors..in addition to building partnerships by working with governments, companies and Arab and international organizations concerned with the labor sector. Youth in order to empower young people and achieve their aspirations in various programs and initiatives.