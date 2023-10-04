His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the ADIPEC 2023 Conference and Exhibition, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

His Highness toured a number of pavilions and learned about the new developments and innovations in the energy sector displayed at the ADNEC Centre.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inspected the efforts aimed at accelerating the reduction of carbon emissions, advancing the transition to clean energy sources and enhancing sustainability, which supports the goals of the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality in the UAE by 2050.

It is noteworthy that the ADIPEC 2023 conference and exhibition continues its activities until October 5, 2023, under the slogan “Reducing emissions faster together,” and aims to strengthen global partnerships and find solutions to accelerate efforts to reduce carbon emissions, while at the same time ensuring energy security, with the support of the collective contributions of attendees who They number 160,000 visitors, 2,200 companies, and 40 ministers from around the world.