His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, visited injured children and cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, who are receiving treatment in hospitals in the UAE, within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The President, may God protect him, to provide treatment for 1,000 Palestinian children and their families from the Gaza Strip in state hospitals.

During his visit, His Highness checked on the children, their condition and health conditions, and listened to an explanation from the doctors treating the children about the nature of their injuries and health conditions, and the progress and type of treatment they are receiving in the hospital.

His Highness exchanged conversations with the children’s families and loved ones, wishing their children a speedy recovery and their return to their homes in health and safety.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE seeks to alleviate the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip, in light of the current circumstances they are living in as a result of the war on the Strip. His Highness referred to the directives of the wise leadership to harness the capabilities and requirements of our guests from the Gaza Strip, and work to provide Their personal needs and meeting all their requirements, until their safe return, which reflects the UAE’s approach and its historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, especially the most vulnerable groups, especially children.