His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Etihad Railways Company appreciated the unlimited support that the “Etihad Train” project receives from the wise leadership, affirming that the leadership undertakes the infrastructure projects in the UAE Great attention is paid to its impact on the sustainability of growth in various economic and social sectors.

This came during a meeting of the company’s board of directors – which was held remotely – chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to review what the company has achieved in terms of strategic goals, and the most important developments in the development of the second phase of the UAE national railway network project in the first quarter of the year. 2021.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his happiness that the meeting coincided with the start of the state’s celebrations marking the “year of fifty”, following the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in 2021 in the United Arab Emirates. “The Year of the Fifty” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state, stressing that the declaration is the start of a new path entitled innovation, creativity and leadership according to a road map that guarantees the achievement of the highest levels of global competitiveness. The year of fifty will be a starting point towards a new phase of pioneering achievements to continue the building process. And sustainable development, whose foundations were laid down by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.”

His Highness said: The Union Trains Company, since the launch of its project, has set a base through which it is committed to achieving the vision of wise leadership according to principles and strategies that foresee the future, and establish an infrastructure that puts society, national competencies and the state’s economy at the forefront of priorities that will drive towards the next 50 years.

His Highness praised the launch of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the “300 billion project”, which was the culmination of the country’s progress in various sectors, noting that the “Union of Trains” is establishing an integrated new industry capable of supporting the pillars of sustainable development of the various industrial sectors in the country by linking Industrial centers, export ports and commercial centers.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors reviewed the percentage of work progress in the main center for operation and maintenance in Al Faya area in Abu Dhabi, which reached 25%, and this center is the largest and most important in the network, and will include storage, preparation, operation, and maintenance of locomotives and cargo vehicles, and the warehouse of heavy vehicles. With the functions of controlling the entire main line operations in the network operations center within the administrative building.

The Board of Directors stressed the need to continue work in all stages of the project in accordance with best practices and preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the safety and health of all workers.

The members of the Board welcomed the conclusion of the first commercial agreement with “Stephen Rock” to be the first company to benefit from integrated rail transport services in the second phase of the project. At least 3.5 million tons of building materials will be transported annually from the “Al Ghail Quarry” of the Company. Stephen Rock in Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi.

In the last stage, Etihad Rail was able to lay solid foundations to complete this important national project, and to ensure its optimal integration with the transport infrastructure in the country and with transport systems in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, by signing strategic agreements that enhance its efforts towards building local partnerships. And regional, most notably the agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure regarding the issuance of safety permits for the second phase of the project, and cooperation with the Saudi Railways Company (SAR) in the field of exchanging services, expertise, specialized competencies and training, in addition to signing a quadripartite partnership agreement with the Emirates Nature Society and Fujairah Authority. For the Environment, and Fujairah Adventure Center, to launch a program to protect the environment and restore natural habitats in the Al Bathna area of ​​Fujairah.

During 2021, the company will continue its efforts to achieve further developments in the level of construction and operational processes, so that the company will be a major contributor and partner in the future visions of the wise leadership, in conjunction with its celebration of the country’s golden jubilee.