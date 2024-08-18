His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families and Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, stressed the UAE’s humanitarian message and its pioneering global journey in humanitarian work..

On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, His Highness praised the sacrifice of the heroes of support, relief workers and humanitarian response on the front lines to provide relief to the afflicted, and their steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and reaching those in need, especially the most vulnerable groups such as children, women, the elderly and people of determination..

His Highness said: “With the solid approach of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God bless his soul) and the great interest and unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him), we celebrate the distinguished humanitarian contributions made by the UAE, and review its clear commitment to humanitarian work at the regional and international levels, and we commend the inspiring efforts made by humanitarian workers in spreading hope among societies suffering from crises.”“

His Highness also highlighted the important role played by the UAE in this regard and its determination to continue supporting humanitarian efforts through its national humanitarian institutions and various relief programmes, to always be at the forefront of countries that provide assistance in crises and disasters in a world where crises and conflicts have worsened and become part of the daily lives of many..

His Highness said that the UAE continues its support and firm approach to providing emergency relief and innovating new solutions for immediate response, which has contributed significantly to mitigating the consequences of these crises and disasters on those affected and afflicted. His Highness also noted the interest in individuals working on the front lines, such as doctors, nurses, specialists, engineers, and providers of various types of support in various humanitarian fields..

In a related context, the International Humanitarian Affairs Council will work with various partners to enhance the capabilities of humanitarian professionals and provide them with the necessary support, which will contribute to achieving humanitarian goals more effectively by focusing on developing the skills of workers in this field and providing them with what enhances their ability to respond to crises and meet the needs of affected communities more effectively and efficiently, affirming the Council’s permanent commitment to supporting frontline workers and providing them with the necessary support, which will positively contribute to achieving humanitarian goals and enhancing the impact of humanitarian work in targeted communities..

It is worth noting that World Humanitarian Day honors the courage, dedication and resilience of hundreds of thousands of volunteers and humanitarian workers around the world. In this context, thousands of people affected by crises have benefited from the UAE’s contributions, as urgent medical supplies, shelter, food, protection, water and basic support were provided..

The UAE’s efforts focus on communities affected by conflicts and natural disasters, reinforcing its approach to promoting solidarity and spreading the values ​​of tolerance and peace..