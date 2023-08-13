The Arab Youth Center renewed its commitment to continue its efforts in the path of empowering Arab youth, and strengthening its leadership in various fields, with the aim of contributing to preparing a generation of young Arab leaders capable of building a better future for the Arab world.

His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Arab Youth Center, said, “Empowering youth and creating an incubating environment that provides them with the tools necessary for success and excellence is an approach that the UAE was inspired by the vision of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed, may God bless his soul, and committed to and followed. In order to invest in people at the top of its priorities, and to continue harnessing all means that support the creation of a generation of young people who adhere to human values, and who are capable of innovating solutions and seizing opportunities.

His Highness added, “The sustainability of these efforts and initiatives contributed to strengthening the position of the UAE as a preferred destination, and the first choice for young people to live and work. Let us see partnerships and close relations of our institutions and our youth with regional models in our region, which devoted themselves to investing in youth energy and diverting it towards the path of development, and was keen to strengthen youth’s attachment to their identity and language, and celebrated their achievements, and was keen to empower them and involve them in various sectors ».

His Highness affirmed the commitment of the Arab Youth Center to invest in the energies of youth, who presented an honorable image in the fields of work, volunteering and nation-building, and supporting them with skills and capacity-building opportunities, especially those related to the green economy, which contribute to achieving the aspirations of sustainable development, and enhance the capabilities of Arab youth to face the consequences. Climate change.

His Highness called on the Arab youth to continue striving and persevering to achieve their aspirations and aspirations, and to benefit from the initiatives, programs and projects offered by the Arab Youth Center and partner institutions from Abu Dhabi to the Arab region, in a way that serves their societies and countries.

