His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, received today at Wahat Al Karama, His Excellency Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Australia, who is currently visiting the country.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Richard Marles reviewed the ceremony of the guard of honor that was lined up to greet them. His Excellency Richard Marles listened to an explanation about the Oasis of Dignity and its facilities, then laid a wreath of flowers in front of the martyr’s monument, which consists of 31 panels, each of which leans on the other. It symbolizes unity, solidarity and solidarity between the leadership of the UAE, its people and its heroic soldiers.

At the conclusion of the tour, the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia recorded a speech in which he expressed his appreciation for the martyrs of the United Arab Emirates.

It is noteworthy that Wahat Al Karama is a national and cultural landmark in the capital, Abu Dhabi. It was built to commemorate the heroism of the martyrs of the UAE and their sacrifices for the sake of defending the homeland and protecting its gains and achievements.