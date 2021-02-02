Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, a virtual ceremony was held yesterday for the graduation of 104 specialists as part of the Child Protection Specialist Training Program organized by the Authority in partnership with Georgetown University. With the aim of preparing and qualifying a number of male and female citizens working in the social support sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the state in the areas of child protection, early detection of child abuse cases, and raising the efficiency of reporting cases and dealing with them effectively, to ensure the provision of various means of care, protection and support for children, in order to enhance the growth and prosperity of all Children, and achieving happiness and well-being for them, according to the best international standards and practices.

The ceremony was attended by Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chair of the Supreme Committee, member of the Board of Trustees of the «Authority», Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Board of Trustees of the «Commission», Her Excellency Hessa bint Isa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Community Development Department, Advisor Ali Muhammad Al Balushi, Attorney General in Abu Dhabi, Sanaa Mohamed Suhail, Head of the Establishment Team, Dr. Toby Long from Georgetown University’s Child and Human Development Center, and the participating graduates.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “We are happy today to be crowned an elite group of sons and daughters of the nation who have completed the requirements of the training program for child protection specialists in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This program is the first of its kind at the state level, which was a translation of the keenness of our wise leadership to promote the growth of And the prosperity of children in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the provision of all means of protection and care for them, by developing a unified system for child protection in Abu Dhabi within integrated strategies to prevent abuse and neglect, developing the capabilities and skills of workers in community support institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and improving their expertise in the field of child protection.

His Highness continued: “Protecting children and ensuring a safe and supportive environment for them is one of the highest tasks and duties that we carry out today to plan and build the future, and it is an important pillar in developing and investing the energies and creativity of our young children to be the leaders of tomorrow and pioneers of its renaissance. Children of the present and work to prepare them, empower them and achieve development for them. Hence, our vision emerged in Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority that every young child enjoys health and wellness, has self-confidence, loves to learn, is able to learn and develop solid values ​​in a safe and supportive environment for families in Abu Dhabi, and this matter requires all of us to double work and unify Efforts to make children always the focus of our attention and the core of our thinking and planning. ”

His Highness added: “We have started, in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to lay solid foundations for investment in empowering human capital in the field of early childhood development, and enhancing the expertise of citizens in this field to advance their role in advancing the development of this sector, as it is one of the most vital sectors on which the development process is based. Comprehensive and sustainable development in various sectors ».

His Highness sent a message to the graduates in which he said: “You are today a source of safety and stability for our young children, and a watchful eye for their safety and safety. We look forward through you to providing all protection and support for children, and the necessary guidance and awareness for society, to establish a culture of child protection and respect, and I also confirm your important role in Localizing and leading this program in the future, to prepare more needed national competencies in this field, and to provide the best services for the child. In a speech delivered during the ceremony, Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid valued the efforts of the wise leadership in the field of promoting child protection and community development, and addressed to the graduates: “You are now in the practical application stage of this program, and you certainly have the knowledge and ability to deal with various cases, as a result of the great impact of this The program is upon you, in terms of exchanging ideas, experiences and practices about the cases that have been presented to reach the best appropriate treatments for them, and through discussion and expressing different opinions among the participating groups to provide effective solutions to these cases, based on the opinions of the brothers, social workers, psychologists, and legal scholars.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili congratulated the graduates and praised their eagerness to join the program to develop their capabilities and skills and enrich their experiences in the field of child protection. This is an important sector and leading the program in the future to prepare the necessary national competencies in this field. Taking care of children and investing in childhood development is one of the priorities that we focus on in the social sector system, and we are looking forward to establishing a generation of young people capable of giving effectively and possible with the knowledge awareness and skills necessary to overcome the challenges and changes. .

In addition, Counselor Ali Muhammad Al-Balushi said: The concerted efforts between local institutions, headed by the newly emerging and powerful Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and what we have seen of remarkable cooperation and high efficiency in the implementation of one of the important, but most important programs in the field of child protection and achieving his best interest This will leave a profound impact on the application of the Child Law and Dima in a specialized form that the child protection specialist can carry out to provide means of safety and security, and all the legal and psychological support the child needs.

Business environment

The program witnessed the participation of 104 male and female citizens representing 12 government agencies at the local and federal levels, such as Abu Dhabi Police 51 specialists and specialists, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination 22 specialists and one specialist, Zayed House for Family Care 5 specialists and one specialist, the Judicial Department 5 specialists, and the Social Care and Affairs Foundation Minors have 4 specialists, the Department of Education and Knowledge was represented by two specialists and one specialist, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City 3 specialists, Abu Dhabi Public Health Center two specialists, shelters with two specialists, the Family Development Foundation with two specialists, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority one specialist and one specialist, in addition to the Ministry of Community Development one specialist. During the ten-week program through five main stages, the graduates received intensive training on judicial control and the child protection system through integrated training modules, and the introduction of the “Wadima” law and its executive regulations by the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi and a number of experts and academics at Georgetown University, USA. As well as practical exercises and simulations of hypothetical cases of child abuse and its optimal response.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority is working on strengthening the child protection system at all stages, from the prevention stage to rehabilitation, developing the capacities of parents and community members to support the needs of children and ensure their well-being, and encourage the adoption of correct behaviors that benefit children.