Today (Saturday), His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for Development Affairs and the Families of Martyrs, offered his condolences on the death of the late Aisha Salem Jadid Al Shehhi, mother of the martyr Mohammed Jadid Rashid Al Shehhi.

During his visit to the funeral parlor in the Qarat area in the Emirate of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased and her loved ones, asking the Almighty God to cover her with his vast mercy, to make her dwell in His spacious gardens, and to inspire them with patience and solace.