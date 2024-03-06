His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and the Families of Martyrs, at the Presidential Office on Wednesday, offered his condolences on the death of Rashid Mohammed Rashid Al Hadafi Al Ketbi, who passed away last Monday.

During his visit to the funeral hall in the Al Dhaid region in the Emirate of Sharjah, His Highness expressed his deep sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to forgive him, cover him with his vast mercy, dwell him in spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.