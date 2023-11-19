Today, Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, offered his condolences on the death of the late Rabie Hassan Amr Balobaid, my brother of the martyr Saleh Hassan Amr Balobaid.

During a visit he made to the funeral council in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to forgive him, cover him with His vast mercy, dwell him in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family with patience and solace.