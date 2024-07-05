His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families, offered his condolences on the death of the mother of martyr Ibrahim Ghulam Salem Al Balushi, who passed away today, Friday, July 5, 2024, in the Emirate of Dubai.

During his visit to the family home in Oud Al Muteena area in Dubai, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, her children and relatives, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.