His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, launched the project to develop the “Qadafa” area of ​​the Emirate of Fujairah, to be the first of the “Emirates Villages” projects that comes within the strategy of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development and its efforts aimed at developing regions remotely in the country through a sustainable development model.

His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that “providing a decent life for citizens in various regions of the country is a priority for the leadership of the UAE to ensure social stability and improve living standards and quality of life.”

His Highness said, “The Emirates Villages project aims to build a new model in the development of villages in terms of development and tourism… He expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, for his great support in starting work on the first village.”

His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed Al Nahyan added, “I am proud of everyone’s cooperation to make the Emirates Villages project a success. Our goal is for the people of these villages to be part of the development process.”

His Highness stressed that the project constitutes a qualitative step towards achieving the vision formulated by the wise leadership to create a sustainable development model that suits the remote regions of the country and benefits from the human energies and natural capabilities of each region.

The project to develop the “Qadafa” area comes within the strategy of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development 2022-2026, which aims to achieve sustainable growth in remote areas in the country through an innovative methodology that supports the creation of mini-economy.

For his part, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Vice President of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, said, “Emirates Villages projects represent a distinguished development model that is in line with the leadership’s vision and relies on effective partnership between the government sector represented by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, the private sector and the community sector. This represents The pioneering project is a model for balanced and sustainable economic and social development.

Al-Jaber pointed out that the project aims to develop tourism potentials, introduce the distinctive capabilities that villages enjoy, and launch development projects for youth, in cooperation with a group of strategic partners.

“Qadafa”… a model to build on in the future

The plan to develop the “Qidfa” area aims to attract 100,000 tourists annually by developing tourism potentials and introducing the distinctive capabilities that the region enjoys through the media to enhance its location as a tourist destination. The plan also works to launch 50 development projects for the region’s youth, as well as train 200 young men and women in Various fields and sectors, in cooperation with a large group of strategic partners from the public and private sectors.

A working mechanism based on 5 tracks

The project’s work mechanism is based on five tracks that include developing development projects, coordinating and beautifying the village, and raising awareness of the historical and archaeological dimension of the region, as it is an important part of the history of the Emirates. The region, thus enhancing its presence on the map of domestic tourism in the country.

Youth support projects

The development paths of the “Qadafa” development plan attach great importance to youth by providing them with all means of support and enabling them to unleash their energies and raise their participation in various development paths. This path includes the establishment of commercial spaces and a local market for farmers and the development of innovative ways to market agricultural products to the people of the region in all emirates of the country. and its cities.

The path aims to provide the necessary support to activate business and create suitable opportunities for people in various economic and tourism sectors. In addition, investment opportunities will be created for the private sector, as it is a key partner in the process of developing the region, especially in the tourism sector, which has promising potentials that will make Qedfaa one of the leading domestic tourism centers in the country.

The plan relies on empowering young people to master the agricultural craft within the framework of achieving optimal utilization of the great potential of the agricultural sector in the “Qidfa” area, as the project seeks to link them with the companies and concerned authorities in order to help them develop their businesses.

The track includes supporting farm owners and the private sector to establish factories for dates and figs, which contributes to creating new jobs for the people of the region and enhances cooperation with technical and specialized companies in the country to train youth in the region and provide them with remote work opportunities.

Develop development projects

The development projects development path is based on the construction of new pedestrian roads and bicycle paths between farms and linking them with the waterfront, in addition to developing the streets leading to the waterfront, and constructing car parks. The path also includes the establishment of a council for the people of the region, the establishment of a community and commercial central square, as well as the construction of pedestrian walkways .

Village coordination and beautification

In the village coordination path, a tourist entrance will be built and informational signs will be placed in all areas, in addition to the renovation and unification of the side walls to create an attractive appearance and a tourist identity that reflects the unique natural capabilities of the region and highlights it as a tourist center.

The path includes the development of the waterfront with a length of 2 km, and its afforestation and shading to be the tourist and commercial center of the region, depending on its natural and environmental components, as it extends on the coast of the Arabian Sea, which provides visitors with a wonderful experience in the midst of stunning landscapes.

Introducing the historical and archaeological dimension of the region

This path is based on defining the historical places and archaeological sites that spread in the region and introducing them as an important part of the history of the UAE. This process includes clearing the archaeological sites in the village of “Qadafa” to receive the public and developing them in accordance with the nature of the region and in a way that enhances its tourist and historical attractiveness.

Media campaign to encourage domestic tourism

A media campaign will be launched to introduce the great potential of the region and encourage domestic tourism to it by developing a visual identity for the project and highlighting the aesthetics of “Qadafa” and its historical and archaeological sites and wonderful landscapes.

The development plan – in addition to the previous five tracks – is concerned with providing various service needs for the region in terms of infrastructure, community and recreational facilities, as the development of public infrastructure will continue within the residential and agricultural area, in addition to the reconstruction of mosques and the establishment of health centers, public parks and green spaces.

Historical roots and a promising future

“Qidfa” is an important part of the historical depth of the UAE, as the history of the village dates back to the era of “Wadi Suq”, which is estimated to date back to more than 2000 years BC, while “Qidfa” includes many historical sites and artifacts dating back to ancient times such as the limestone, bronze and iron ages. .

It also has many economic components that enhance its position on the map of economic regions and villages in the UAE, as it includes an electric power plant built by the state at a cost of 10 billion dirhams to provide energy for about 380,000 homes.

Agriculture…a profession passed down from generation to generation

The village of Qedfaa is famous for agriculture, and it is one of the main activities in it, as it is characterized by the fertility of its land, and its inhabitants inherit this profession through generations. Green farms full of perennial trees spread among its valleys.

The Emirates Villages Qidfaa project will support this vital sector to develop sustainable local production enabled by technology, devote smart technologies in food production, and employ advanced agricultural techniques in transforming seasonal agricultural activity in Qidfaa into a sustainable activity that supports plans for self-sufficiency in food needs and the sustainability of the country’s local resources, as it is one of the strategic priorities of the Emirates. .

The UAE also built earlier the largest hydropower plant and the largest seawater desalination and storage plant in the Qidfa area, which provides 100 million gallons of potable water per day.

It is noteworthy that the “Emirates Villages Project” witnessed the signing of agreements with seven major partners for social contribution to support the project within the agenda of the annual meetings of the UAE government in its last session. Villages, in a way that contributes to making them tourist, cultural and heritage destinations that employ the human energies and natural potentials of each region.