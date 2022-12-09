His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the Mother of the Nation Festival in its sixth session.
The annual festival, which will continue until December 18, 2022, includes artistic performances and concerts by local and international artists, as well as interactive workshops and other family activities, which strengthen community ties in the emirate.
His Highness was accompanied during the inauguration by His Excellency Muhammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Maryam Eid Al Muhairi, Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Saleh Muhammad Al Jaziri, Director General of Tourism in the Department of Culture. Tourism – Abu Dhabi.
