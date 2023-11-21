His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, continued his visits to Palestinian children and their families, who are receiving treatment in state hospitals.

During the visit, His Highness spoke to the children and their families and checked on their conditions, wishing the sick and injured a speedy and complete recovery.

It is noteworthy that these children and their families have arrived in the United Arab Emirates, based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to treat 1,000 Palestinian children in health facilities in the Emirates, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the state to provide humanitarian support. And extending a helping hand to our Palestinian brothers.