His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, stressed that charitable work is deeply rooted in the UAE community and is an integral part of its culture and national identity, which was established by the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and his brothers, the founding fathers, may God have mercy on them. Today, the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues to promote the values ​​of giving and solidarity with various peoples and countries in the face of humanitarian challenges and crises.

His Highness also stressed, in a speech on the occasion of the International Day of Charity, which falls on September 5 of each year, the UAE’s pioneering global role in establishing the values ​​of goodness, giving and generosity for the happiness of humanity.

His Highness said that the UAE, through donor bodies, authorities and institutions, continues to perform its institutional and societal roles in priority humanitarian areas and sectors, with the guidance, great attention and unlimited support of the leaders of the UAE, may God protect them, and with exceptional and broad community participation.