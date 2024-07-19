His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families, attended the graduation ceremony of the 20th batch of National Service recruits for the year 2023-2024.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Sweihan Training Centre in Abu Dhabi, and began with the arrival of His Highness, followed by the playing of the national anthem, followed by a fragrant recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a welcoming speech by His Highness. Then the graduates presented a military parade in front of the main platform, where they demonstrated their physical fitness, discipline, and training and military capabilities.

The graduates took an oath to be loyal to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, abiding by the orders issued to them by their superiors, and pledging to God Almighty to defend the sovereignty and independence of the UAE, and to defend its national gains and the integrity of its territories.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his happiness at attending the ceremony and graduating a new batch of the nation’s sons, who were armed with science and knowledge to support our armed forces and national institutions with qualified cadres.

His Highness congratulated the leadership of the National Service and all its members, wishing them success in continuing to prepare qualified national competencies that preserve the nation’s achievements and protect its gains.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior officers and officials of the Ministry of Defense, and a group of the graduates’ families and relatives.