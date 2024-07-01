His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, has approved the decision to appoint Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, as Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre, succeeding Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development.

His Highness praised the sincere efforts made by Shamma Al Mazrouei over the past five years to lead and build the center’s work team. Supervising the development of its programs and initiatives at the regional level, strengthening its regional and international partnerships with various institutions and entities, and strengthening its position as one of the most prominent youth work institutions in the Arab world and the region, especially in the field of initiatives concerned with capacity building and skills acquisition, and strengthening youth’s connection to identity, the Arabic language, and positive citizenship values.

His Highness stressed the importance of the role that Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi will play in building on the gains of the Arab Youth Center’s journey, and benefiting from his experience as one of the young models who presented a bright picture of the potential of Emirati and Arab youth, and the importance of working on the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership in building people, and transferring best practices. To serve the empowerment of Arab youth wherever they are, and to increase their contribution in various fields of development and humanitarian work.

The Center had announced an ambitious vision in its five-year work strategy that seeks to revive hope in the hearts of young people by celebrating innovators in the Arab world, supporting the youth research movement, implementing many programs and initiatives concerned with skills, and supporting the paths of personal and professional development for individuals, through an extensive series. From training activities, specialized forums, and working to increase youth awareness of their responsibilities towards serving their nations, linking them to opportunities by employing data and specialized studies, and involving them in and providing innovative solutions.