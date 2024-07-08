His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today, Monday, offered their condolences to Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan on the death of his mother, the late Sheikha Mira bint Rashid bin Hafeez Al Mazrouei, widow of Sheikh Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan.

During a visit to the mourning majlis in Al Markhaniya area in Al Ain, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed their sincere condolences, asking Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her soul and to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.