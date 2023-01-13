His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, visited the Al Hosn Festival 2023, which is organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and its activities will continue until January 22, in celebration of the cultural heritage of the UAE and its contemporary artistic experiences.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on artisan exhibitions and their artistic creations, as well as a number of traditional musical performances and cultural events.

His Highness was accompanied during his tour by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Zayed bin Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mubarak bin Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

His Highness was also accompanied by His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Salama Nasser Al Shamsi, Director of the Cultural Sites Department, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The festival, which is held at Qasr al-Hosn in the center of Abu Dhabi, and its activities last for ten days, includes a group of heritage and cultural performances and works of art, crafts and handicraft exhibitions, creative workshops, shopping experiences and culinary arts, that meet the aspirations and tastes of visitors of all ages.

The current edition of the festival witnesses the return of the “Makers’ Village” with a variety of products created by artists and designers from Emirati and Gulf stores and brands. The “Artisan House” gives its visitors the opportunity to participate in immersive experiences, interactive tours, and creative workshops.