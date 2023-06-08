His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said, on the occasion of the issuance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” a law establishing the National Academy for Childhood Development: “The establishment of the Academy comes within the framework of the wise leadership’s keenness to Providing a fruitful educational environment that ensures that all children have the best opportunities for growth and development, and realizes their full potential, as well as enabling parents to play their important educational role. To create an inspiring and stimulating environment for the growth and development of all children.

His Highness pointed out that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, through the National Academy for Childhood Development, provides an inspiring and pioneering experience in providing advanced and comprehensive training programs covering various important aspects of childhood development, and effectively affecting the enhancement of the quality of care and education services for all children, through the provision of study and training programmes. Continuing education related to childhood affairs, care and development, while preserving Emirati values ​​and identity.

His Highness stressed the important role of the Academy in providing a distinguished academic and research model based on high-quality academic programs to qualify and train workers in the fields of child care and development, and to ensure the availability of skilled manpower in the fields of child care and development, by raising the efficiency and capabilities of workers in this field, to enable children to Get the best services and growth opportunities.