His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Etihad Railways Company appreciated the unlimited support that the Etihad Train project receives from the leadership, stressing that the leadership pays great attention to the infrastructure projects in the country. It has a bearing on the sustainability of growth in various economic and social sectors.

This came during a meeting of the company’s board of directors – which was held remotely – chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to review what the company has achieved in terms of strategic goals, and the most important developments in the development of the second phase of the UAE national railway network project in the first quarter of the year. 2021.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors reviewed the percentage of work progress in the main center for operation and maintenance in Al Faya area in Abu Dhabi, which reached 25%, and this center is the largest and most important in the network, and will include storage, preparation, operation, and maintenance of locomotives and cargo vehicles, and the warehouse of heavy vehicles. With the functions of controlling the entire main line operations in the network operations center within the administrative building.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his happiness at the coincidence of the meeting with the start of the state’s celebrations marking the “year of fifty”, following the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE u M 2021 in the UAE, the “year of fifty” in celebration of the 50th anniversary. On the founding of the state, stressing that the declaration is the start of a new path entitled innovation, creativity and leadership according to a roadmap that guarantees achieving the highest levels of global competitiveness, as the “year of fifty” will be a starting point towards a new stage of pioneering achievements to continue the process of construction and sustainable development that the founding father laid the foundations for. To him is Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God bless his soul.”

His Highness said that the Etihad Trains Company, since the launch of its project, has set a base through which it is committed to achieving the leadership’s vision according to future-forward foundations and strategies, and establishes an infrastructure that puts society, national competencies and the state’s economy at the forefront of priorities that will drive about the next 50 years.

His Highness praised the launch of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the “300 billion project”, which was the culmination of the country’s progress in various sectors, noting that the “Union of Trains” is establishing an integrated new industry capable of supporting the pillars of sustainable development of the various industrial sectors in the country by linking Industrial centers, export ports and commercial centers.

The Board of Directors stressed the need to continue work in all stages of the project in accordance with best practices and preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the safety and health of all workers.

The members of the Board welcomed the conclusion of the first commercial agreement with “Stephen Rock” to be the first company to benefit from integrated rail transport services in the second phase of the project. At least 3.5 million tons of building materials will be transported annually from the “Al Ghail Quarry” of the Company. Stephen Rock in Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi.





