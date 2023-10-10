Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

A grizzly bear attacked two hikers in a Canadian national park. Both the couple and their dog died in the attack. (Symbolic photo) © Richard Ellis/Imago

A trip into the Canadian wilderness came to a terrible end for a couple. Before they die, the two send three more words. But any help comes too late.

Vancouver – A Canadian couple was attacked and fatally injured by a grizzly bear while hiking in Banff National Park. The wilderness accident occurred on a Friday evening at the end of September. The two loved nature and, according to family members, were considered particularly cautious people. The hiking tour of the two 62-year-olds, who have known and loved each other since college, was planned for a week. Her dog, a border collie, was like that too The Guardian when the couple was attacked by a bear.

They wrote one last desperate message – couple and their dog killed by bear

It is initially unclear why Jenny and Doug were attacked by the bear. Dramatic scenes must have taken place. The rescue workers suspect that the couple must have fought with the bear. The can of bear spray was emptied before the attack.

Couple dies in fatal bear attack – last SOS message before their death

Her last message before her death was just three words: “Bear attack bad.” Doug Inglis and Jenny Gusse sent this text to their family and rescue workers from a satellite device.

According to the park authorities, the emergency call was received at headquarters around 8 p.m. local time. A rescue team specializing in wild animal attacks (Wildlife Human Attack Response Team) was immediately mobilized. However, according to park authorities, a helicopter deployment was not possible due to the weather conditions. At around 1 a.m., still in the dark, the team reached the scene of the accident by land. But any help comes too late. The rescue workers found the couple – lifeless.

Deadly bear attack: Hiking tour in the national park ends tragically

Before the 911 call, Doug’s uncle had said, loudlyThe Guardian I received a text message at 4:52 p.m. on the Friday in question. The couple told him that they were late but had now pitched their tent. A few hours later, Colins Inglis received a notification that an emergency call had been activated. The message with the three words was read to him by the operator.

Fatal bear attack in Banff National Park: The Canadian couple was on a tour in the Red Deer River Valley when the accident happened. © IMAGO/Sara Taylor

Rescue workers shoot grizzly bear at the scene of the accident – ​​autopsy report is available

The rescue workers say they encountered an aggressive grizzly near where the bodies were found. The predator was shot and killed. According to the results of an autopsy, the bear was old and in poor health. Again The Guardian writes, his teeth were broken and he had little fat reserves left.

The park authorities do not want to speculate about the cause of the bear attack. The incident occurred in a remote wilderness location and there were no eyewitnesses. According to the uncle, there was apparently a fight, also in different places. In the end the two bodies lay together again.

In spring 2023, a jogger in Italy was killed by a bear – the incident caused a stir worldwide. But the predators usually shy away from contact with people. In order to protect yourself from bear attacks, special rules of conduct must be observed during an encounter.(ml)