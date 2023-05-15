According to the international news agency AFP, The number of kangaroos that could die in the coming months is largedue to the enormous and uncontrolled growth of this population.

Several groups of environmentalists in Australia have assured that a good option to control the possible mortality is make a massive sacrifice of these animals.

These herbivorous animals are one of the main symbols of Australia, however, in recent years its number of population has increased significantlydue to its short gestational time. According to the ‘Animal Expert’ portal, these marsupials they have a very short reproductive cycle that lasts between 30 to 38 days and at birth the small animal lives in the bag for approximately five months. After leaving and achieving independence, the kangaroo has its second baby in its bag to repeat the process.

You can also read: Penguins: these are the curious facts that you did not know about these animals

“During the last drought, we estimate that between 80% and 90% of kangaroos died in some areas,” environmentalist Katherine Moseby told the French news agency.

Assuring that the control of these animals is a bit complicated, because due to the scarcity of food, the kangaroos have opted for “go into public toilets and even eat toilet paper”.

The kangaroo population in Australia is estimated to be between 40 and 60 million, which is almost 3 times the population of people.

Similarly, during the interview, the environmentalist stated that: “slaughtering kangaroos and using them for butchering and leather goods would be a charitable way of sparing them atrocious suffering and a means of controlling their population.”

It may interest you: Controversy over China’s interest in buying 100,000 macaques from Sri Lanka: what for?

However, the australian government in its animal protection laws prioritizes the welfare of kangaroos, since they are considered a symbol of their country, but environmental groups have argued: “they are not a species that is in danger of extinction.”

Several reports in recent decades have ensured that the population of these marsupials was below 30 million after the enormous drought that occurred in the early years of the new century, however, since then the population has increased and is around 60 million.

You can also read: The adventure of seeing wild animals on a safari through Casanare lands

Animal defense organizations constantly criticize the commercial slaughter of kangaroos and classify it as a “cruel slaughter”putting pressure on the big ones sportswear brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma to stop using kangaroo leather in their products.

“Nike parted ways with its sole supplier of kangaroo leather in 2021 and will stop manufacturing any kangaroo leather products in 2023,” a spokesperson for the US company recently said.

A hand to the animals that live in the street

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO