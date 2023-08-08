NY.- The sales launch of Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 is scheduled for September 22, CNBC reported citing information from Bloomberg.

The sale date will be preceded by an Apple event the week before, on either September 12 or 13, according to Bloomberg.

In fiscal third-quarter earnings, the company reported that iPhone sales fell 2 percent to $39.6 billion.

“The smartphone industry is tough in the US right now,” CEO Tim Cook told CNBC’s Steve Kovach last week.

The iPhone 14 was hit hard by Covid-related production issues at Foxconn’s China plants, stifling holiday 2022 sales. Apple is reportedly working to diversify its supply chain across Southeast Asia.