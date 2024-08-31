Chihuahua, Chih.- At least six people died after an accident involving a transport ambulance on the Cuauhtémoc-Chihuahua highway, all of whom are believed to be family members.

It is not yet known exactly why six people were travelling inside the vehicle, as a maximum of four people are allowed: the driver, an assistant, a paramedic and the injured person.

It is presumed that the other two relatives would have taken advantage of the trip to arrive with the patient to this city, in the same way there is no information on the type of illness that caused the transfer to the state capital.

It should be noted that an elderly man was seriously injured and died when he was transferred to the city of Chihuahua and admitted to a hospital.