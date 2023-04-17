Since the last trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, many fans have begun to speculate on the subject of the story, since we were introduced to more characters and a bit of context. However, a question that has not had an apparent answer is where the princess is located Zeldawho is apparently lost in the game.

From what is seen at the end of the trailer, the princess would be located at the bottom of Hyrule, and it is that we do not forget that things are going to go to heaven with the mysterious islands that are part of the main story. But in the video itself the relief can be seen, and so the fans have tried to find where the heiress to the throne of Hyrule.

This is what was shared on Reddit:

After seeing the edition, it can be seen somewhere in the south of the map that we already know, so it would be near some mountains and also the sea, but there is something that keeps it captive. Given this, it is said that the lost civilization of the zonnan could be the new enemies to defeat, this together with the classic king of Gerudo already seen in the preview, Ganondorf.

All doubts will be answered next May 12 when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is launched in Nintendo switches.

Via: Reddit

editor’s note: With only three minutes of video people can already find a lot of content to talk about, and it will be a good way to entertain fans while the title is released. Just one more month, we have to endure.