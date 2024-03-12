He vehicle of Televisa journalist Jaime Barrera Rodríguez would have been found in Periférico and Carretera a Chapala, in the state of Jaliscoshortly after it was reported as missing by his daughter Itzul Barrera.

The alleged location of the car was made known to this media outlet by unofficial sources, who did not provide more details about the unit or the missing person. You will have more information about it in the following hours.

It was on the 'X' account, formerly Twitter, '@itzulBarrera', where the Jalisciense lawyer and current National Advisor of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) made the following publication:

“My dad, the best journalist in this state. He is missing. I need you to please help us find him. Help us reach him, please I ask you to spread the word,” along with the image that you can see below.

The same victim provided the cell phone number 3331814250 for anyone who has information that could lead to the location of journalist Jaime Barrera Rodríguez.

Reactions

Not only politics has spoken out on social networks about it, the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, used his X account '@EnriqueAlfaroR' to report the disappearance.

“A few moments ago they informed me that journalist Jaime Barrera had not gone to his newscast and that since midday his family had not located him. Based on that information we are attentive and focused on finding his whereabouts,” he published.

Furthermore, in the same post he expressed addressing the issue personally and being in coordination with all police corporations to find it as soon as possible.