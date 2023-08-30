Something that has attracted a lot of attention is that Nintendo has confirmed its attendance at important video game fairs this year, but not exactly so that users can play their soon-to-be-launched titles. switches. And it is that it has been commented that it is for business, so there has been talk of something related to his visit to the Gamescom 2023.

As mentioned, within this headquarters in Germany would have already taken a look at switch 2 closed door to publishers, something that clearly these companies cannot reveal due to legal issues with Nintendo. Jez Corden, Windows Central Manager, He stated that he has heard whispers that the new console was shown to select members of the press and developers. And in fact, some of them were already able to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

For its part, the medium Insider Gaming has mentioned that these rumors may be real, and although no information has yet come out from Nintendo in the light, it is possible that it will happen, since that game page previously revealed the patent of sony for him Project Q before it was shown to the public, so it is possible that there are people who have already seen the next console.

Of course, all the information must be taken with a grain of salt, so we will have to wait for direct shows from the company, specifically one that takes place in October, because after the event of Mario Bros. Wonder many doubt that Nintendo throw another one so immediately.

Via: gameishard

Editor’s note: Although we don’t really know anything, it’s a good sign that the console is already being shown to the specialized press. It already smells like a new console for the beginning or half of 2024.