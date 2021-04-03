According to emergency services, the area affected by the flames is large, but there are no injuries Image of the column of smoke that has produced the fire. / LV THE TRUTH Alhama de Murcia Saturday, 3 April 2021, 15:31



The Emergency Coordination Center 1-1-2 Murcia Region received a dozen calls from 11:20 am reporting a fire declared outside an industrial warehouse dedicated to the drying of peppers, located in Alhama de Murcia. Although there are no injured,the fire is large and affects the containers and nearby trees, as reported by emergency services.

The following troops have been displaced to the place of the fire: A unit of the local Police of Alhama de Murcia; Civil Protection of Alhama de Murcia; agents of the Civil Guard and the fire department of the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Region of Murcia.

At this time, the Alhama-Totana and Lorca parks are working on extinguishing the fire: five extinguishing vehicles, two light urban fire trucks and three heavy mother trucks with nine firefighters and a sergeant in command.