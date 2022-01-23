Mocorito, Sinaloa.- The Internal Control Body in Mocorito, Sinaloa, chaired by Macario López López, is already working in search of clarify the situation surrounding the work of the Infonavit park, a project that was left unfinished during the Administration of Guillermo Galindo Castro.

López López pointed out that to reach a conclusion it is necessary to investigate as indicated by law, and only then can it be clarified whether or not there is an administrative fault.

He mentioned that they are already working on it and reviewing every aspect of the work, to detect the possible people involved in the project, so that once they have a clear idea of ​​how the work was closed and under what guidelines, mention those involved in it. and allow them to show the corresponding evidence, as well as unburden evidence, compare the information they already have with the information they share, and in this way obtain an opinion and continue a process, until reaching an opinion and having clear if there is a possible administrative fault, and then move on to the support area. At this point, he commented that this is a long process.

He also stated that the law states that if abnormalities are found, a punishment will be applied to whoever is necessary, however, did not mention what type of sanction can be applied, since they differ and are applied based on the result obtained. “Everything will depend on what results in the investigation process,” he said.

Macario López commented that as a result of the fact that the situation of this work was made known, they have taken on the task of carry out a general analysis to detail whether or not there are more works that should have been completed in the same way, to seek to follow up and conclude each issue or find a way to do so, and to confirm or rule out the existence of more unfinished projects.

“We are going to act in accordance with the law,” assured the head of the Internal Control Body.

He pointed out that regarding the works that are being investigated, such as the Infonavit recreational park project, it has not yet been officially verified whether or not there are administrative faults, because first it is necessary to carry out the necessary studies to determine it, so for now the reality behind all these unfinished projects cannot be stated.