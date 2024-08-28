Ciudad Juarez.– “See better to live better 2024” is a program focused on addressing the visual health of maquila industry workers and their families, with which a total of 1,700 free surgeries have been provided; of that number, 1,200 were for cataracts and 500 for pterygium, reported Griselda Kuri, coordinator of the USMC Strategic Alliance organization.

Community events are also held to provide information about the program, including to homeless people and schools, Kuri said.

“As part of the eyeglass brigades, we went to low-income schools and also gave glasses to communities in vulnerable areas, and this helped a lot, the teachers commented, because even in kindergarten there is a lot of need,” said the interviewee.

The goal is to serve three thousand people and so far 70 percent of the goal has been met, he said.

1,600 ophthalmological consultations, 1,000 preoperative studies, 1,100 consultations with an internist were also provided, and 1,500 prescription lenses were handed out, Kuri explained.

Of the total services provided, 70 percent were for members of the maquila industry and the rest for the community, Kuri explained.

The project is supported by the Chihuahua Business Foundation (Fechac), a joint venture with USMC Strategic Alliance; the United Fund of Chihuahua is also participating, to name a few.

The service is open to the general community. This project ends on December 31, but information can still be accessed, she added.

Those interested can make an appointment at (656) 123-8011. (Verónica Domínguez)