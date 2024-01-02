Disney begins its 2024 with a hard blow for the company, after its beloved mouse Mickey Mouse will become public domain. This situation arose as a result of a law that protects copyright, which in this case was applied to the first version of Mickey from 1928 ('Steamboat Willie'). Although the year has just begun, many artistic creators have already begun to make public their future projects with the little mouse.

On January 1, 2024, Mickey Mouse made headlines for being the main character in a horror video game. But now a renowned director would be working on the first mouse horror movie. disney. As will be?

Mickey Mouse version 'Steamboat Willie' is in the public domain

It's important pointing that Mickey Mouse Throughout these years it has had different presentations. The 'Steamboat Willie' version is Disney's first Mickey, it is also the only version that has entered the public domain. That is, this is the version that we will see in different film projects or video games.

What is the horror movie that Mickey Mouse will appear in?

This new film does not yet have a name, but the filmmaker Steven LaMorte, who would be working on a script, declared to Variety that it would be a horror and comedy film. Likewise, LaMorte maintained that he will use the version of 'Steamboat Willie' for a sadistic image that will torment a group of unsuspecting youths on the ship. Recording would begin in spring.

Could Disney act legally against these projects?

An official spokesperson for disney He noted that they will be alert to the way their beloved mouse is used, especially its updated versions. So they hope not to have any problems with film producers or creators.