When playing the lottery, many people choose lucky numbers, others choose their age or date of birth, while many others do it at random. But a man from Illinois, United States, opted for a series of special numbers that led him to celebrate a million-dollar win after winning the lottery last Friday.

It wasn’t his first time playing the lottery. This man and his family were used to buying tickets to try their luck from time to time. So when he bought his ticket for the lottery draw on Monday, May 20, at a BP gas station in Wadsworth, a town near Chicago, I didn’t expect anything more than on previous occasions.

Like all the previous times when he decided to bet on destiny, the condition is that the man always used the same numbers: significant figures in honor of his late wife.

“Our family likes to play the same numbers in several lottery games from time to time, and those numbers are very dear to us,” her daughter explained to the Illinois Lottery. “Since that our mother passed away, we include numbers related to her that have important meaning for all of us.

The winner, who preferred to remain anonymous, bought his ticket and bet on the same numbers as always. The winning numbers were: 2-8-10-18-22-28.

Everyone dreams of winning the lottery, but for this man it was much more special to receive the prize

What was the man’s reaction to winning the United States lottery?

Upon learning that his wife’s favorite numbers had led him to suddenly win US$1,000,000, the man did not hesitate to call his daughter to tell her the amazing news.

“I saw a story on the news about a ticket won at a nearby location. So when my dad called me that night and said, ‘I have great news, guess what?’ I ruined his party when I said, ‘Did we win a million dollars?’ She hadn’t seen the article yet.”his daughter told the Illinois Lottery.

The entire family celebrated the incredible news that will change their lives forever. But None of the family members was as happy as the father, for having honored his wife, his daughter recounted.

“My father is convinced that we will win one of those huge Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots.l,” the daughter joked. “We play for fun! It’s fun to think about who we would share our prize money with, what causes we would donate to, what we would treat ourselves to. There’s nothing wrong with dreaming… but it’s even more fun when it comes true”.