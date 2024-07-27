You may find it hard to believe, but there are lottery players who do not pay attention to the drawings and do not know when they have won a big prize, even if it represents thousands of dollars. In fact, Powerball authorities are warning that, In Missouri, several people could lose thousands in prizes.

Powerball frequently posts when The prizes of their draws are not claimed with the intention that the winners will finally realize their stroke of luck and come to claim their money.

It has recently been announced that there are six unclaimed Powerball tickets in Missouri, each of which could give its owner a prize of US$50,000, meaning that US$300,000 in prizes are at stake.

They remembered that the Missouri Lottery only gives winners 180 days to claim their winnings, So, you better pay attention to whether you have any of the following:

Ticket expires on August 19, 2024

It was purchased on February 21, 2024 from Kum & Go in Joplin, Missouri.

The winning numbers were: 4, 27, 33, 41, 42 and the red Powerball 14.

Ticket expires on September 21, 2024

Purchased March 25, 2024 at a QuikTrip in St. Charles, Missouri.

The winning numbers were: 19, 7, 68, 53, 11 and the red Powerball 23.

Ticket expires on September 28, 2024

Purchased April 1, 2024 at Casey’s in East Prairie, Missouri.

The winning numbers were: 24, 56, 19, 40, 42 and the red Powerball 23.

Ticket expires on December 7, 2024

It was purchased on June 10, 2024 at a D-Mart in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The winning numbers were: 33, 58, 3, 10, 59 and the red Powerball 9.

Ticket expires on December 12, 2024

Purchased June 15, 2024 in Reeves Boomland, Missouri.

The winning numbers were: 54, 48, 4, 56, 36 and the red Powerball 2.

Ticket expires on January 13, 2025

It was purchased on July 17, 2024 at Alta Convenience.

The winning numbers were: 47, 66, 24, 27, 32 and the red Powerball 26.

If you find that you have any of the mentioned tickets, please note that You must go directly to the Missouri Lottery offices to claim your prize and validate your tickets.

If the winners do not show up, the money will go to a fund for the state. Photo:Powerball

What happens to unclaimed lottery prizes?

In the event that the time limit arrives and the winners do not come forward to claim their prize, then, US lotteries donate funds to various causes.

In the case of Missouri, if they do not show up to ask for their money the funds will be distributed to public education.