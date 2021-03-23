Two years ago the life of Patrick and Frances Connolly changed radically. The game gave them tremendous joy, as they took a accumulated jackpot of 133 million euros in the Euromillions. A high amount and slightly higher than the 97 million to be raffled this Tuesday, March 23.

With such a fortune in your hands, it is very possible that one does not know very well what to do and begins to waste it, regardless of what may happen tomorrow, as has happened on other occasions. Nevertheless, euphoria didn’t drag this british couple, but his case was known for its generosity: they gave more than the half of the award to family, friends and solidarity organizations. They even founded two charities: Kathleen Graham Trust and PFC Trust.

“It is a huge amount of money and we want that has a great impact on the lives of other people we loveas well as in our future. I have a wonderful wife, a wonderful family, and wonderful friends, so this is the icing on the cake. Money does not bring you happiness. We’ve already had a happy life“, the winners said then.

The money did not drive them crazy and, as Frances confesses to the newspaper The Times, they did not change their financial and saving habits. So, they continue keeping coins in a bottle of whiskey, which was a gift from his father. “Every time I fill it all the money goes to charities. bargains and bargains everywhere, I check my account every month to see what I am paying for gas and electricity. “

Humility before the award

The marriage has always maintained a humble and hardworking profile. They assure that earning a lot of money has never been among your main concerns. “In financial terms we never felt wealthy until we won the lottery, but I always felt rich in other facets. Even when I was working long hours sewing sweaters as a child, “says Frances.

“I have this philosophy of life: if you have to do something, why don’t you enjoy it? I come from a poor neighborhood, but I never felt like that “, concludes the woman, now businesswoman with Patrick from three companies specializing in plastic. One of them even produces products for the UK public health system.