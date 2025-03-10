The priest of the Highlands School El Encinar school, located in La Moraleja (Madrid), arrested as alleged author of sexual aggressions to students, has been forced to deliver the passport, as reported by the educational center in a statement.

In addition to the withdrawal of the passport, the judge filed this Sunday as a precautionary measure, according to the lawyer of the priest, the prohibition of approaching less than 300 meters from school. He may not approach the minor complainants or communicate with them, nor do any activity that involves regular and direct contact with minors or leave national territory.

The 58 -year -old man, He was arrested last Thursday night by the family and women’s care units (UFAM) and put on Freedom with charges This Saturday. To the complaint filed on Thursday by a student, four more are added, as the National Police have notified to the school lawyers.

The school states that it will continue to collaborate with the authorities in clarifying the facts. As reported in a statement last week, it is activated ” safe environments protocol To give an immediate answer “

In a letter addressed to the families of the center, the director, Jesús María Delgado, also reported that the priest “has remained section of its functions“While the investigation takes place.” We are aware of the seriousness of the denounced facts, and this situation causes us a lot of pain. We are available to meet any consultation or need, “added the manager in the letter.